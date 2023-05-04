IPI Nigeria Sets Agenda For Tinubu On Journalists’ Safety, Media Freedom





The Nigerian National Committee of the Vienna-based International Press Institute (IPI) has tasked the new government that will be inaugurated in Nigeria on May 29 to commit to creating a better operating environment for journalists and media organisations.

IPI stated this on the occasion of today’s commemoration of the 2023 World Press Freedom Day.

The president of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, in a statement yesterday in Abuja said in the past few years, cases of media and journalists’ harassment have been rampant.

IPI said these violations include arrests, physical attacks, denial of access, threats, equipment damage, equipment seizure, lawsuits and high-handedness and arbitrariness by some agencies of government.

The institute said Nigerian journalists are in perpetual danger, and urged the incoming government to embrace a new attitude by deliberately improving the operational environment of journalists and the media.

It said there are still a number of oppressive and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper