JUST-IN: Army Rescues 2 More Chibok Girls With Kids,  2 Aid Workers In Borno





The Nigerian Army, on Thursday, presented two more Chibok schoolgirls rescued from the captivity of the Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists in Sambisa forest.

Similarly, the Army rescued two out of the three humanitarian workers with the Family Health International (FHI360), abducted on April 26 in Gamborun Ngala local government area of Borno State.

Presenting the two rescued Chibok girls to journalists at the Command and Control Centre of Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the Theatre Commander, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, said in line with the directives of the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, to rid the North-East of terrorism and rescue all kidnapped/abducted victims of terrorism, series of operations by troops of OPHK have been embarked on to achieve the National Security Mandate of the Federal Government.

Accordingly, the Theatre Commander said the Army has employed both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper