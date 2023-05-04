Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable, Says President-elect Tinubu





The President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that he remains committed to a united Nigeria, saying that the country’s unity was not negotiable.

Tinubu made the declaration on Thursday in Port Harcourt while inaugurating the Rivers State Magistrate Court complex, constructed by the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration.

The President-elect said: “I promise Nigerians, the unity of this country is not negotiable. That is what Wike and I are promoting jointly. I promise I will be fair to all.”

He lauded Wike for fighting corruption through the provision of conducive working environment for the Judiciary.

Tinubu added: “To what Wike has done here today, he is fighting corruption. That is the way to fight corruption. He has been contributing very well to this.

“You don’t expect your judges to live in squalor, to operate in squalor, to dispense justice in squalor. This is part of the changes that is necessary in our policy think-tank. We must fight corruption and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper