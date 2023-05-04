Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, 2 Others To Be Sentenced Friday





Former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and their middleman medical doctor, Obinna Obeta, will receive their sentence on Friday, May 5, 2023, following their their conviction for organ trafficking in March, in the first verdict of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act.

Ekweremadu, 60, his wife, Beatrice, 56 and Dr Obinna Obeta, 51, were convicted of conspiracy to arrange the travel of a young man, addressed as David Nwamini to Britain in order to exploit him for his kidney, which was needed for the Enugu West lawmaker’s sick daughter, Sonia.

After a six-week trial and conviction at the Old Bailey, London’s Central Criminal Court, the Ekweremadus and their doctor might face a harsh reality of a possible 10-year jail terms for violating the Modern Slavery Act.

The judge, Mr Justice Jeremy Johnson, will pass the sentence.

Recall that the prosecutor Hugh Davies KC told the court that the Ekweremadus and Obeta had treated the man and…





