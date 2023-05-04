Reps To Transmit Bill On Judicial Officers Retirement To Buhari





The House of Representatives has resolved to transmit a bill that seeks a uniform retirement age for judicial officers to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

To this end, the House has directed the National Assembly Clerk, Magaji Tambuwal to ensure that the bill is transmitted.

The bill was part of 46 constitution alteration bills transmitted to States Houses of Assembly for concurrence in March last year for their respective inputs.

The passage of the bill however followed the adoption of a motion entitled, “Passage of Constitution (Fifth) Alteration Bill No. 20 (Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers and Pension Rights) 2023,” sponsored by Hon. Idris Wase and 69 other lawmakers.

The House urged Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau and Taraba State Houses of Assembly to forward their resolution on the Bills.

Minority leader of the House Ndudi Elumelu who was a co-sponsor of the bill, noted that “On 5 April, 2023 the Clerk to the National Assembly was directed to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper