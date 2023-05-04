Sudan: Max Air Joins Other Airlines To Evacuate Nigerians From Egypt





Max Air airline has joined Nigerian Air-force, Air Peace and Azman air in airlifting stranded Nigerians being evacuated from Sudan to Egypt.

In a statement issued on Thursday via its official Instagram handle, the airline will send out its Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

“We are pleased to announce that Max Air, would be sending our Boeing 747-400 aircraft to evacuate 560 Nigerians who fled from the crisis-stricken Sudan and are now in Egypt.”

The airline further reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and well-being of Nigerians, adding that it is always ready to go anywhere to bring Nigerians back home.

The statement reads, “As a Nigerian airline, we must do all that we can to help our fellow citizens in times of crisis.

“Our mission has always been to connect Nigerians to their loved ones, and we will continue to do so even in the most challenging times.

“Nigeria would always be our home, and no matter how terrible things may be, we would always find our way back. As…





Source: Leadership Newspaper