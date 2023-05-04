You Failed Nigerian Women, Rights Activists Tell NASS





The outgoing 9th National Assembly (NASS) has failed the Nigerian women, due to its inability to pass five gender bills into law, women’s rights advocates in Nigeria have stated.

Recall that five gender bills which are Bill No 35: Special Seats for Women; Bill No 36: Expansion of the scope of citizenship by registration; Bill No 37: Affirmative action for women in political party administration; Bill No 38: Indigeneship Rights and Bill No 68 (formerly Bill No 45): Affirmative Action in Ministerial and Commissioner Appointments, were rejected by the 9th NASS.

The gender advocates who spoke to LEADERSHIP, at a knowledge building round table with media chiefs, organised by Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Palladium, yesterday, in Lagos, averred that, Nigeria cannot have a sustainable democracy without the inclusion of women in political positions.

The national…





Source: Leadership Newspaper