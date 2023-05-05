Aso Rock Undergoes Renovations Ahead of Tinubu’s Inauguration





As the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, approaches on May 29, the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock is undergoing renovations to provide a fresh appearance for the incoming president.

Skilled workers and painters are busy giving the walls of the villa a new look, in preparation for a transition.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, also shared on his Instagram page that the Villa is currently being renovated, with painters actively at work to ensure that it looks its best for the incoming president.

LEADERSHIP reports that as Nigeria prepares for the change in leadership, the renovations at the Presidential Villa demonstrate the country’s commitment to providing a suitable and welcoming environment for the new president to take up residence and lead the nation.





Source: Leadership Newspaper