Federal Govt Constructs 300 Housing Units, Other Projects For IDPs In Borno





The federal government through the office of the Senior Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs, has constructed 300 housing units of two-bedroom each and other livelihood-enhancing infrastructures at two Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps in Borno state.

The head of communications for OSSAP-SDGs, Rotimi Ajayi, in a statement yesterday explained that the housing units and the other infrastructure were delivered at the IDPs camps in Gwoza and Nganzai local government areas of the State.

He said that specifically, 200 housing units, a fully equipped 20-Bed Primary healthcare centre, a skill acquisition centre, a mini sports pavilion, and a community hall were inaugurated at the IDPs camp in Nganzai.

According to the statement, the other facilities unveiled for the displaced persons at the local government include a fully furnished four blocks of twenty-four classrooms, a water scheme with full reticulation, access roads, and an integrated…





Source: Leadership Newspaper