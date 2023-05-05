Met Gala 2023: 5 Outrageous Outfits That Had Everyone Buzzing





The Met Gala, known for its extravagant red carpet fashion, is a prestigious annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Megastars at the 2023 Met Gala dressed in show-stopping looks at the biggest night in Fashion.

Here are the top 5 jaw-dropping outfits that had everyone talking:

1. Lil Nas X: Dazzling Crystal Cat Extravaganza

The 24-year-old rapper and singer, Lil Nas X, stole the show with a three-dimensional crystal and pearl ensemble that took Pat McGrath 9 hours to create. Dubbed “Just thousands of crystals,” this look certainly had social media buzzing.

2. Doja Cat: Fierce Feline Transformation

Living up to her name, Doja Cat paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s favorite cat, Choupette, with a Cats-inspired hood and feathery ensemble, complete with prosthetics by Malina Stearns. Embracing her first Met Gala experience, Doja Cat fearlessly owned the red carpet.

3. Erykah Badu: Eccentric Yeti…





Source: Leadership Newspaper