Navy Warns Impostors, Fake Maritime Security Outfits





The Nigerian Navy (NN) has raised alarm over fake maritime security outfits in the country with grave impact on national security and vowed to crack down on such illegalities.

The director information Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan in a statement said the service has noted with dismay the unscrupulous activities of some impostors and self-acclaimed maritime security outfits who make use of naval uniforms and accoutrements including uniforms that resemble naval uniforms to deceive, harass, intimidate, and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

He said some of these outfits go as far as selling recruitment forms to the public and even conduct secret recruitment exercises and training.

“The activities of these impostors and miscreants are observed to be on the rise notwithstanding the proscription order of the Federal Government of Nigeria official Gazette No. 58 Vol 100 titled “the Dissolution and Proscription of Certain Associations Order, 2013” banning…





Source: Leadership Newspaper