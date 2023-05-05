New Roadmap To Reduce Import Dependence For Industrial Minerals





As part of the federal government’s bold mining sector reforms, the World Bank-assisted Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver) in the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has designed a roadmap for the development of industrial minerals in Nigeria.

The roadmap will help to boost Nigeria’s industrial minerals to meet the needs of the manufacturing, industrial, and construction industry, while as the same time significantly reducing import dependency.

The minister of mines and steel development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, who spoke about the roadmap recently at a Stakeholders Forum on Local Barite Development in Nigeria, said it was in line with the objectives of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) for a more diversified, inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive economy.

The Road Map, he disclosed, identified seven key minerals for quick development of which barite is one, adding that the roadmap will…





Source: Leadership Newspaper