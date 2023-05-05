Osimhen’s Goal Pushes Napoli To Clinch Serie A Title, Ends 33-year Wait





Napoli are now Serie A champions for the first time since 1990. The party was supposed to start at the weekend, but Napoli were held at home by Salernitana.

Udinese were the next to try and halt Luciano Spalletti’s side and they made it hard, but Victor Osimhen’s goal sealed the title on Thursday.

Napoli needed just a point to secure a third Scudetto, but trailed at the break to Sandi Lovric’s goal – a fine, curling strike which nestled in the top corner after he was allowed space in the visitors’ box.

An Osimhen header which looped narrowly wide was the closest Napoli came to scoring in a disjointed first half.

However they appeared reinvigorated after the break and drew level on 52 minutes when Osimhen slotted home the rebound from a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shot. There could not have been two more fitting players involved in the decisive goal.

An estimated 11,000 Napoli fans made the trip Dacia Arena and were buoyant for the rest of the match as their team pressed for a winner,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper