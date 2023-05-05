Remove Dead Nigerians From Voter Register, Reps Tell INEC





The House of Representatives has urged the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the names of millions of people who are dead and non-existent persons from the voter register.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion under Matter of Urgent Public Importance titled: “Urgent need for INEC to develop a mechanism to clean up its system of dead and fictitious registered voters,” sponsored by Hon Leke Abejide.

In his lead debate, Hon Abejide said: “The House is aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s register is full of millions of people who are dead and non-existent persons.

“The House notes that in the last General Election, it was glaring and crystal clear that people that were long dead had their names still displayed in the voters’ register.

“Even my own deceased Father, who passed on long ago, still has his name displayed on the Board.

“The House further notes that apart from dead…





Source: Leadership Newspaper