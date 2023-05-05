Revoke Pardon Granted Indian, 2 Others, EFCC Tells Appeal Court





Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal to declare the purported pardon granted to an Indian businessman, Ashok Israni and two others by the Lagos State government unconstitutional, null and void.

The counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs made the submission while opposing the appeal filed by Israni, and two officials of Keystone Bank, Anayo Nwosu and Olajide Oshodi, seeking to quash their conviction over an N855 million fraud.

Jacobs submitted that many legal authorities affirmed that a pardon could not be granted to convicts whose appeal rights have not been exhausted.

The lawyer also argued that the purported pardon had robbed the appellate court of its jurisdiction to hear the appeal.

Members of the special panel of the Appeal Court hearing the case are Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh (presiding), Justice Ebiowei Tobi, and Justice B. I. Gafai.

Justice Kudirat Jose of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere had, on…





