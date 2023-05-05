Telecom Working Group Targets Sustainability In Tech Sector





The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) has come together to review its activities just as it seeks stronger collaboration towards sustainability in the country’s tech sector.

The committee is a multi-stakeholder network of corporate organisations promoting sustainability in the Nigerian ICT sector.

The activity review was part of the its quarterly board meeting held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The meeting, which is the first physical board meeting of the TTSWG as it works assiduously to be the go-to hub for tech sustainability leadership, was presided over by the chairman of the board, Engr. Mohammed Abdu-Waya, chief Technical officer at Intercellular Nigeria Plc.

It had in attendance other members of the board, including vice-chair of the board, Dr. Wunmi Hassan; president, High-Tech Centre for Nigerian Women and Youth, Dr. Chris Uwaje; Mrs. Iklimatu Ramallan, Prof. Francis Idachaba, as well as key operatives of the TTSWG Secretariat – ‘Bekeme Olowola…





Source: Leadership Newspaper