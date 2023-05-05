TNBA: BON Extends Voting Deadline to 10 May





The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has announced an extension of the voting deadline for The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) to 10 May from 4 May.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the awards Steering Committee, headed by Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group.

The committee explained that the deadline extension is to allow members of the public more time to vote for their preferred nominees in the various award categories.

Last week, the awards judges’ panel, headed by Mr. Emeka Mba, former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), released the nominees’ list after the completion of the shortlisting process. The awards ceremony will be held on 17 May.

“We decided to extend the voting deadline by six days to enable members of the public and shortlisted nominees’ colleagues vote for them in the various award categories radio and television broadcasting. Each voter is allowed a total of 100 votes that can be used…





Source: Leadership Newspaper