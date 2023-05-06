10th NASS: Crisis Looms Over Alleged Imposition Of Abbas, Kalu As Speaker, Deputy





A non-governmental organisation, Democrats Alliance for Good Governance (DAGG), on Saturday, condemned in strong terms the report making the rounds concerning what it called secret adoption of one of the aspirants for the position of the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, from Kaduna State and Hon. Benjamin Kalu from Abia State as the deputy speaker.

In the same vein, a group of members-elect, which also frowned at the purported “secret adoption” which reportedly took place on Friday in Abuja, described the exercise as “an affront on the parliamentarians and the National Assembly as an institution.”

The coalition’s national coordinator, Dr. Williams Martins, stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

He said: “We are most jolted and sincerely betrayed especially when we got the hint that the preferred aspirant was taken by hand to be introduced to the president-elect.

“This development for us is not only demeaning, but…





Source: Leadership Newspaper