AFRIMMA Seeks Justice For Slain S’African Rapper, Protection Of Music Stars





The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has demanded justice for Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, the slain South African rapper.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 35-year-old rapper was shot dead outside a restaurant in South Africa’s city of Durban on February 10.

CCTV footage captured AKA and his friend walking to their car when they were approached by two armed men who shot them at close range. The assailants then fled the scene on foot.

In a statement on Friday, Mike Dada, AFRIMA’s president, urged governments across Africa to prioritize the protection of talented individuals.

He also called on the government of South Africa to ensure justice for the slain rapper.

Dada demanded that people involved in AKA’s death be arrested and prosecuted to send a clear message to “criminally-minded individuals” who might be tempted to commit similar crimes.

“We strongly demand from the government of South Africa to arrest and prosecute all the persons involved in the killing of AKA to serve…





Source: Leadership Newspaper