‘Calm Down’ Hit Lands Rema In Guinness World Record





Nigerian musician, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema, has entered into the Guinness World Book of Records courtesy of his hit song, Calm Down.

The remixed version of the hit song, featuring American superstar, Selena Gomez has been viewed over four hundred million times on YouTube.

The singer who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Marvin Records, has continued to thrill with different tunes and now calm down has given him this feat.

Guinness World Record has recognised the singer for achieving the historic feat in a statement on its website.

According to the statement, Rema was being recognised for securing the first number 1 hit on the world’s first regional streaming chart and first-ever official chart in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ debuted at No. 1 when the MENA Chart was launched by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) on November 29, 2022.

The song topped music charts for over two months.

Rema who is 23 years old…





Source: Leadership Newspaper