Coronation: King Charles Crowned, Takes Oath





King Charles III has been crowned as king at London’s Westminster Abbey in a lavish ceremony.

Charles became King after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September last year. He formally became monarch today.

The King took the Coronation Oath and became the first monarch to pray aloud at his coronation. In his prayer he asked to “be a blessing” to people “of every faith and conviction.”

He was anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church who lead the ceremony.

His wife, Queen Camilla was also crowned.

Hours before the historic event, the head of the United Kingdom’s main republican group and other antimonarchist activists were arrested at a coronation protest in London.





