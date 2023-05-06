Customs Seizes Over N55 Million Contraband In Adamawa





The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Adamawa/Taraba command has made 14 seizures with Duty Pay Value of N55,317,680.40 in the last three weeks.

The State Comptroller, Suleiman Abdullahi, during his maiden news briefing in Yola Friday, said the seized items include 34,850 litres of PMS loaded in 538 x25-litres Jerry Cans and 107×200 litres drums.

Others include 10x50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice 23,520 sachets of foreign vodka drinks without NAFDAC certification and improperly imported in the country.

According to him, the seized PMS is going to be auctioned to the members of the public.

Abdullahi, further stated that the command is working hand in hand with other sister security agencies to end smuggling activities in the state.

The Comptroller noted that “since my assumption of office in Adamawa on the 18th of April, 2023, the command has recorded successes which is due to the untiring efforts and synergy and gallantry of our operatives”

Source: Leadership Newspaper