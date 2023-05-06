Ekiti LGAs No Longer Have Reasons Not To Develop Says Oyebanji





Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has said that local government administrators in the state no longer have reason not to develop their areas.

He disclosed that his administration has released all monies accruable to the 16 local government councils from the Federation Account since assuming office about seven months ago.

Governor Oyebanji who stated this while receiving the Auditor-General for Local Government, Dr (Mrs) Iyadunni Oke in his office added that his administration had given necessary approval for people-oriented projects expected to be carried out by the local government councils.

The approved projects, according to him, would also be monitored regularly by a team from his office in order to ensure compliance.

He said, “I decided to invite the ALGON chairman here so that he will listen to my own view on this matter, since we came to office and now, we have released all the monies meant for local governments to them and I know that all the local governments…





Source: Leadership Newspaper