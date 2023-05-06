May 29: Transition Council Disowns Fake Programmes In Circulation





The Presidential Transition Council (PTC) has disowned the fake programme of events for the presidential inauguration of May 29 currently in circulation on the social media.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of PTC, Boss Mustapha, said the Inauguration Sub-Committee of the PTC has reached advanced stages in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29, 2023.

In a statement by the director information in the office of the SGF, Willy Bassey, he added that various approved events would hold from the week commencing Monday, May 22, 2023.

He disclosed further that the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference scheduled for Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Mustapha cautioned purveyors of fake news to desist forthwith from peddling falsehood in an attempt to mislead the unsuspecting members of the public.





Source: Leadership Newspaper