Money Laundering: Appeal Court Upholds Conviction Of Maina





The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction and eight-year sentence imposed on the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, for laundering about N2.1 billion.

Delivering the ruling, a three-member panel unanimously affirmed the judgement read by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, convicting and sentencing him on November 8, 2021.

In the lead judgement, Justice Elfreda Williams-Daudu affirmed the various interlocutory rulings delivered in the course of the trial at the Federal High Court which Maina appealed against.

The judge, who resolved the two issues identified for determination against Maina, held that the appellant was not denied fair hearing by the trial court and that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

In November 2021, Maina was convicted after he was found guilty of money laundering.

Source: Leadership Newspaper