Sudan: Dangote Foundation Disburses N100k, Relief Packages To Evacuees





Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), has initiated the disbursement of N100,000 and relief Packages to Nigerian returnees from Sudan.

The funds and relief Packages were distributed to the evacuees upon their arrival at the Abuja airport.

A representative of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Maryam Buhari-Shehu stated that the Foundation has resolved to participate fully in the evacuation of the thousands of Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

Maryam said a total of 362 returnees, were registered for the exercise.

Also, The Federal Government through its agency, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), provided relief to the returnees. Mrs. Buhari-Shehu, who represented the Managing Director of the ADF, Zouera Youssoufou, noted that the ADF will continue to support the government in its humanitarian efforts to bring ease to everyone that is involved in the crisis.

Note that, the Aliko Dangote Foundation has been supporting the Nigerian government with necessary volunteering equipments…





Source: Leadership Newspaper