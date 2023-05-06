Sudan: Third Batch Of Evacuees To Arrive Saturday





The third batch of 132 evacuees from Sudan are expected to arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Today.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, it was disclosed that the 132 returnees comprising of 124 adults and 7 infants will board the Sudanese Tarco Airline on Saturday, May 6 and will be recieved by Senior Government officials.

LEADERSHIP reports that the second batch of 130 evacuees arrived Abuja on Friday.

Both ministries disclosed that the evacuation exercise from Port Sudan will continue until the remaining 1,500 Nigerians return home safely.

The statement further revealed that Azman and Max Air Aircrafts were already stationed in Aswan, Egypt waiting to airlift about 850 remaining evacuees from Aswan.

A total number of 506 Nigerians have successfully been evacuated back to the country.





Source: Leadership Newspaper