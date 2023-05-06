Who’s Who As Guests Arrive For Historic Coronation Of King Charles III





The great and the good have started arriving for the star-studded coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla as millions across the globe prepare to watch the televised historic ceremony.

This is first coronation of a British monarch in 70 years.

Heads of government from across the world, celebrities, scientists, politicians and other public figures – wearing a colourful array of suits, fascinators, military uniforms and medals and religious clothing – were among those seen filing into Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning.

According to the Independent of London, a delighted looking Dame Emma Thompson was one of the first to arrive for the ceremony. Other stars seen entering the church included actor Stephen Fry, musician Nick Cave and magician Dynamo. Professor Chris Whitty, the former government scientist advisor who became a household name during the Covid pandemic, was also in attendance, alongside London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Tory MPs Andrea Leadsom and Michael Gove and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper