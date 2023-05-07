AFCON U17: Golden Eaglets Edge South Africa In 5-Goal Thriller To Reach Quarter Finals





Nigeria sailed into the last eight of the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Algeria with a 3-2 defeat of South Africa’s Amajimbo in an interesting encounter in Constantine on Saturday night.

Five-time world champions Nigeria, who pipped Zambia 1-0 in their opening match but then lost by the same margin to Morocco in their second game, fell behind as early as the 6th minute when Amajimbo drew the first blood by converting from their very first corner kick.

The Eaglets had the ball in the net four minutes later but it was ruled off-side. They continued to knock as Tockukwu Ogbadibo’s shot proved too weak to trouble the opposing goalkeeper and Light Eke’s header missed target.

Charles Agada, who also had been knocking on the door, brought Nigeria level in the 33rd minute when he nodded into the net from a corner kick with South Africa’s goalkeeper in no man’s land.

South Africa shot ahead once more but Light Eke restored Nigeria into the game two minutes after the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper