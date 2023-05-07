Ahead May 29, Kenyan President Sends Special Envoy To Tinubu





Ahead of May 29 inauguration of the incoming government, Kenyan president, Williams Ruto, has sent a special envoy to Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to discuss areas of mutual interest between Nigeria and Kenya.

Ruto, in a letter he personally signed, pledged to work with Tinubu to consolidate the longstanding relationship between his country and Nigeria.

He congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the polls and extended his hand of fellowship to the incoming Nigerian leader.

The letter was delivered by the Kenyan president’s envoy, who is also chief of staff and Head of Public Service of Kenya, Felix K. Koskei, during an audience with the president-elect at the weekend in Lagos.

Koskei told Tinubu that the desire of Ruto was to partner the incoming Nigerian leader in “bringing Africa together and strengthen the continent through cooperation and sharing of experiences.”

Ruto stated in the letter: “On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Kenya, and on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper