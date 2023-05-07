Conquering Marauding Internet Fraudsters Through Vigilance





The stuttering voice of a distraught young lady kept listeners of a popular radio programme glued to their radio sets as she recounted her ordeal in the clutch of a vicious fraudster she met on social media. The fraudster wasted no time to wreak havoc on her bank account.

In her narration, this tortuous experience was as a result of an enticing Point of Sales (POS) promotional advert she saw and ignorantly subscribed to on Facebook. The fraudster posed as a sales agent for an online financial institution that was on subsidized sales of POS machines to willing subscribers.

Ignorantly, she quickly grabbed the mouthwatering offer thinking it was God’s answer to her prayer and quest to start a POS business. She subscribed with hope that the business will serve as a major support base for her education.

In her thought, a slight delay could cause the golden opportunity to slip off her fingers. It was therefore a moment of her emancipation.

Basking in the euphoria, she opened up…





Source: Leadership Newspaper