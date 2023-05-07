‘Electricity Bill Cheapest, Most Defaulted In Nigeria’





Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has berated Nigerians over their attitude towards payment of electricity bill.

The minister said despite supplying the cheapest electricity to Nigerians, the country still recorded the highest number of electricity bill defaulters in the world.

Mr Aliyu made the assertion on Thursday during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Power and heads of agencies in the power sector in Abuja.

The minister made the claim by comparing the cost of electricity in Nigeria to other African countries.

“Cost of electricity in Nigeria is the cheapest across the globe, particularly gas to power, which is highly subsidised,” he said.

“For example, while cost of electricity in Nigeria is 15 cent per kilowatt , it is 42 cent in Niger Republic, 23 cent in Republic of Benin , 25 cent in Mali , 28 cent in Senegal , 27 cent in Burkina Faso etc.”

Aliyu complained that while the Nigerian government is making efforts to ensure its citizens have access…





Source: Leadership Newspaper