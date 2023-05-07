JUST-IN: Max Air Plane Crash-lands At Abuja Airport





A Max Air aircraft has crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday after the tyre reportedly burst into flames.

An official of the Airline told LEADERSHIP that there were no casualties as all 144 Passengers and 6 Crew members on Board were safely evacuated.

The aircraft had arrived from Yola, Adamawa State and was towed after the incident occurred.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) operates at the airport were swiftly mobilised to put off the fire.

Former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mike Ogirima, who gave an account of the incident said the tyre burst occurred after take-off at Yola Airport.

However, the aircraft crash-landed in Abuja with emergency officials already on ground to put off the fire before the passengers were disembarked right at the runway.

As at press time, no official statement yet from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).





Source: Leadership Newspaper