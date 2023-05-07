Nominate Women From Your States For Ministerial Appointments, Okewale Tells Governors





The chief executive officer of Women Radio 91.7 Toun Sonaiya Okewale has urges state governors in the country to nominate women for ministerial appointments in the next government to be led by the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Okewale, who made the call, in a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday said one female nomination per three nominees by governors, of the All Progressives Congress, chairmen and leadership in none APC states would translate to approximately 35 per cent in accordance with the affirmative action and bridge the vacuum created in 2023 elective positions.

Okewale averred that competent and capable women politicians and female technocrats hail from all Nigerian states , adding that every man and woman should play a part in rebuilding the socio-economic fabric of the country.

“While our men are great nation builders, they require the support and input of women. Only when men and women lead together can Nigeria progress,” she stated.

Leadership Newspaper