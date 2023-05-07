Olu Of Warri Arrives Finland On A 5-Day Visit





In an effort to consolidate on the gains of the visit of Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Leena Pylvanainen, to Warri Kingdom in April, 2023, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has arrived Helsinki in Finland on a five-day learning visit.

The visit of His Majesty and his entourage was aimed at exploring areas of mutual opportunities and benefits and also to deepen the established bilateral relationship between Finland and Warri Kingdom.

The areas of engagement between Finland and Warri Kingdom during the visit range from science, education, business, health, cultural exchange and other areas of possible collaboration.

In a bid to showcase Warri economic potential to global audience, Olu Atuwatse III is expected to present the Regional Development Master Plan of Warri Kingdom to top Finnish officials and investors in other to attract foreign direct investment to Nigeria especially Warri Kingdom in Delta State.

The monarch, who is being accompanied on the visit by his wife,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper