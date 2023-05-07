Olumba Obu Opposes Same Sex Marriage





The sole spiritual head of Brother Hood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness, Olumba-Olumba Obu, has condemned the practice of same sex marriage, saying it is against God’s command.

Obu also called for the protection of the underprivileged by the rich, calling for protection of societal norms and values.

He criticised the advocacy made in some quarters under the guise of freedom of choice and wondered if parents of those advocating for same sex marriage were to be engaged in same sex marriage, the individuals would have been born.

Obu spoke in an interactive session with journalists in Calabar yesterday.

He said, “Indeed, the world has had so much to say about freedoms, democracies and other human institutions which have continued to advance human freedoms in such commendable ways.

“However, it must be noted that some aspects of these freedoms, especially concerning the freedom to marry any gender of choice, run contrary to the divine laws of God.

“Most of the freedoms…





Source: Leadership Newspaper