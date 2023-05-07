Stanbic IBTC To Assist Women Build Sustainable Businesses





Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has launched its Blue Blossom community, a gathering of women from diverse backgrounds who come together to support each other while leveraging various benefits offered by the financial institution to meet the unique needs of the Nigerian woman.

According to World Bank, women comprise 43.83 per cent of the labour force, and 43 per cent of businesses worldwide are owned by women. Despite increased financial services in Africa’s biggest economy in the last decade, 98 per cent of women still lack access to formal credit markets, according to a recent report by the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisor (RPA), Gender Centre of Excellence.

Off the back of these realities, Stanbic IBTC Blue Blossom Community was launched to enable women access financial and non-financial services, from banking services to non-banking services, including investments, retirement services, children accounts, free access to capacity-building sessions and special events.

The chairman of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper