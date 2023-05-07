Sudan: Thank You Baba Buhari





Since ‘Sudan: Home sweet home’, so much has come to the fore over the plight of Nigerians, trapped in war torn Sudan, and the very valiant efforts of Nigerian government officials and agencies, working their tails off and putting their wits to work, to safely bring back students especially; back home to Nigeria. Customarily, Nigerians condemned the government over the efforts it was putting into the rescue of the students from the war zone. One accusation over the other were churned out on a daily, belittling The Foreign Affairs Ministry, NIDCOM, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NEMA and the Presidency. A proverb in Hausa says, ‘The finest boxer is always at ring side’. Experts and journalists who were ‘proficient’ in rescuing refugees from war zones, were from the comfort of their homes here in Nigeria, picking loopholes and dishing out streams of invectives on the efforts the Nigerian government was putting together, to get the students back home as safely as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper