Taraba LG Chairman Abducted, Orderly Killed 





The chairman of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Boyi Manja, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday while he was on transit at Kofai-Ahmadu community in Takum LGA, along Takum-Wukari highway in the State.

His Police orderly was killed during the abduction.

The Taraba State Police spokesman, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident. He said the police in the area were combing the bush to ensure Manja was rescued.

”The kidnappers mounted a checkpoint when they sighted his vehicle approaching, asked that the driver should open the trunk of the vehicle and in the process, those who laid ambush opened fire killing his police orderly.

”The Commissioner of police has ordered that those behind the act be arrested and the victim released unconditionally,” the PPRO stated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper