Tinubu Congratulates King Charles





President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to King Charles III of Great Britain congratulating him on his coronation held yesterday in England at Westminster Abbey.

In the letter, Tinubu described the splendour of British monarchy and the rich tradition coming to the fore on Saturday as the world literally came to a standstill in watching Charles being crowned the new British King.

He wrote, “By way of this letter, therefore, I convey to you my warmest congratulations on your coronation.”

The incoming Nigerian president said, “It is heartwarming that your accession to the throne is coming after the 70-year-reign of your iconic mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose death last September left the entire world in grief, given her eventful reign.

“Bearing your unique place in history as the first King to be inaugurated in Britain since 1937, I trust that you will follow in the glorious footsteps of your late mother and even surpass her achievements in United Kingdom and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper