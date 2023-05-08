Bandits Abduct 40 Church Worshippers, 15 Escape In Kaduna





No fewer than 40 worshipers at Bege Baptist Church, Madala along Buruku Baringi road, Kaduna in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state were abducted during church service on Sunday.

Kaduna State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman Rev. John Joseph Hayab who confirmed their abduction said, the worshippers were in the Sunday service in the Church when around 9:30am when all of a sudden, they started hearing sporadic gun shots very close to the Church, adding that “The gunmen attacked the Church and went away with 40 worshippers.

“But thank God when they were going, somehow 15 of the kidnapped persons escaped, 25 of the worshippers are still in captivity without any word from their abductors” he stressed.

Meanwhile, he said efforts are being made to get in contact with the abductors concerning the remaining people and prayed that the abductors would be merciful to release the remaining 25 back to their families.

Source: Leadership Newspaper