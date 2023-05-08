Beware Of Fake Miracles, Bishop Warns Christians





The Methodist Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, Rt. Rev. Chikwendu Igwe, has called on Christians to guard against falling victim to false doctrines and teachings, especially those claiming to be performing miracles.

Rev. Igwe, who made the call in Madalla, Niger State, at the just concluded Synod of the Church, which had the theme, “Contending for the Faith,” said those propagating false doctrines and teachings pretend to be Christians and carry out acts contrary to the teachings of Christ.

“Christians should be wary of all these people claiming to perform one miracle or the other. We believe in the power of Christ to heal but some of the claims of miracles you see out there are false and a misrepresentation of the message of Christ.

“Those who fall victim to their antics are people who are not deep rooted in the faith. Christians should learn to build their faith through the study of the scriptures, prayers and fellowship,” he advised.

The Bishop also condemned what he described…





Source: Leadership Newspaper