BREAKING: APC Names Akpabio, 3 Others As Preferred 10th NASS Presiding Officers





The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially endorsed Senators Godswill Akpabio (South-South) and Jubril Barau (North-West) as Senate President and Deputy in the 10th National Assembly, respectively.

Also, the APC national leadership endorsed the choices of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (North-West) and Hon. Benjamin Kalu (South-East) as Speaker and Deputy in the incoming National Assembly, respectively.

The resolutions were made public in the statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, after a meeting of the NWC at the APC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, to consider the outcome of an earlier meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The NWC had met to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the President-elect, other Party leaders and stakeholders on zoning arrangement for 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

“The NWC noted with respect the outcome of the meetings held between…





Source: Leadership Newspaper