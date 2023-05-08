Customs Intercepts 14 Trucks Of Smuggled Rice As Importers Pay N66.72m





The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday, intercepted 14 truck load of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country from Benin Republic in Ogun State.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the acting Customs Area Controller, Compt. Hussein Ejibunu, said the unit, collected a debit note worth N66.72million from cargo importers over under-declaration of cargoes.

The unit also disclosed that through the Federal High Court, it secured eight convictions during the last 10 months, while 48 different cases are at various stages of prosecution.

The convicted smugglers According to Ejibunu are, Ayo Ayinla; Abdulrasak Egbekunle and Tunde Rasheed (found in possession of bags foreign parboiled rice).

Others are, Kehinde Kilani (improper Importation); Adeleke Adebayo (found in possession of bags of foreign parboiled rice), Victor Hassan and Yusuf Shuaib (found in possession of smuggled goods, and Nguyen Huy Hieu (found to be in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper