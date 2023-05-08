Dangote Refinery For Launch May 22, To Refine 103.34m Litres Daily





With the much awaited 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery scheduled for launch by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22, 2023, there is renewed hope for Nigeria to boost its locally refined capacity by 103.34 million litres per day.

Dangote Group announced the date for the launch of its much-awaited refineries.

Nigeria’s perennial refining problems will be addressed by the multi-billion-dollar Oil Refinery and Petrochemical Company.

According to a report obtained, commissioning will take place on May 22, 2023.

Using this approach could assist the federal government in its efforts to become self-sufficient in refining crude oil locally in order to save precious foreign exchange used in petroleum importation.

Dangote Refinery, which is the world’s largest single-train refinery, will produce as much as 650,000 barrels per day, this translates to a total of 103,341,742 litres of refined petroleum product.

The refinery is said to have been completed with pre-inauguration tests…





Source: Leadership Newspaper