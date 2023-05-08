Drake Reveals His Father Is 30% Nigerian, Shares Ancestry Results





Grammy award-winning Canadian rapper, Aubrey Graham AKA Drake has claimed he may be Nigerian following the results of his father’s DNA ancestry test.

DNA ancestry test results reveal information about genetic ethnicity going beyond what people learn from relatives or from historical documentation.

Drake shared his father, Dennis Graham’s ancestry results on Instagram revealing he is mostly Nigerian.

He shared the results with the caption “This is my dad’s results does this mean I’m a Naija man finally?”

The rapper is one out of many black people in the diaspora who have discovered their Nigerian ancestry. Last year, Meghan Markle revealed she is 43 per cent Nigerian. American rapper, Lil Wayne also said he is 53 per cent Nigerian.





Source: Leadership Newspaper