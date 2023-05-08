Enhancing Gender Digital Inclusion For West African Women





The growing quest for a total transformation of the digital economy of the member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) once again dominated discussion as regional leaders strategize to breach the gender gap in all sectors.

This was the focus of a Town Hall meeting organized by the ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians Association (ECOFEPA) in Abuja at the weekend with the theme “Rejuvenate Democracy by Giving Voice to Women and Youth”

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) which is under Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy keyed into the programme and urged for the expansion of digital skill and capacity building for women and youth in West Africa to breach the gender gap.

The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa buttressed this in his remarks during the opening session of the Town Hall meeting, stressing that the objective can be achieved through the utilization of innovation and creativity of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper