Gov Obaseki Hails Napoli Striker, Osimhen, For Serie A Feats  





Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has praised Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, for breaking his club and Serie A records in Italy.

LEADERSHIP reports that Osimhen hails from Edo State, Nigeria.

Taking to his Facebook page on Monday evening, Governor Obaseki said Osimhen, whom he described as a star of the moment, has not only been outstanding but has shown class and exceptional brilliance throughout the season, breaking the record for the most goals scored by an African player in the Serie A.

The governor noted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s player remains a notable Ambassador of Edo State.

Obaseki wrote: “I celebrate our star of the moment, Victor Osimhen, for his exceptional performance in the Italian Serie A, which culminated in Napoli winning the league this season.

“Osimhen has not only been outstanding but has showed class and exceptional brilliance throughout the season, breaking the record for the most goals scored by an African player in the Serie…





Source: Leadership Newspaper