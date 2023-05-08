Innoson Awards N3m Scholarship To Highest JAMB Scorer





16-year-old Ejikeme Joy, the overall best-performing candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has been awarded a scholarship worth N3 Million by Innoson vehicles.

The leading Nigerian automobile manufacturer, founded by Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma OFR, demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence by providing financial support to Ejikeme, enabling her to pursue her tertiary education with ease in the next five years.

In a statement issued by Cornel Osigwe, Innoson’s head of corporate communications on Monday, the company said it will continue to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility through various initiatives, including awarding scholarships, job creation, and support for local communities.

The recipient of the scholarship is the daughter of an okada rider and a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi. She scored 362 in the 2023 UTME.





Source: Leadership Newspaper