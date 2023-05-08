NDLEA Seizes 8,852kg Illicit Drugs After Gunfight In Lagos





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized a total of 8,852 kilograms (8.8 tons) of Canadian Loud, an imported synthetic strain of cannabis, at the Eleko Beach road in Lekki area of Lagos State after a 30-minute gunfight with armed men, who were escorting the consignment loaded in two long trucks.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said acting on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives had laid ambush for the traffickers along the Eleko Beach road in Lekki and at about 4:51am on Thursday, May 4, 2023, two long trucks conveying the illicit consignments were flagged down but rather than stopping, the trucks escorted by the armed men sped off, as a result of which there was an exchange of gunfire that lasted 30 minutes.

He further said after they were overpowered by the NDLEA operatives, the truck drivers and their armed escorts escaped into the bush abandoning the trucks and the drug consignments.

Source: Leadership Newspaper